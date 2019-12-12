CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department just got a new member!
Cinco is an ATF Accelerant Detection K9 and was assigned to the Fire Marshall's Office under Deputy Fire Marshall Whit Gibbs. He's also a part of the ATF Canine Division.
Cinco will work with Whit locally in Hampton Roads and will also respond as a state and federal resource with the ATF.
The department held a swearing in ceremony for Cinco on December 12 at 10 a.m.
