CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department just got a new member!

Cinco is an ATF Accelerant Detection K9 and was assigned to the Fire Marshall's Office under Deputy Fire Marshall Whit Gibbs. He's also a part of the ATF Canine Division.

Cinco will work with Whit locally in Hampton Roads and will also respond as a state and federal resource with the ATF.

The department held a swearing in ceremony for Cinco on December 12 at 10 a.m.

Cinco's swearing in ceremony
01 / 05
Cinco is the newest member of the Chesapeake Fire Department.
02 / 05
Cinco with Deputy Fire Marshall Whit Gibbs at his swearing in ceremony.
03 / 05
Cinco was sworn in to the Chesapeake Fire Department on December 12.
04 / 05
Cinco was sworn in to the Chesapeake Fire Department on December 12.
05 / 05
Cinco was sworn in to the Chesapeake Fire Department on December 12.
Post by ChesapeakeFireDepartment.

