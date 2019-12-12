CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department just got a new member!

Cinco is an ATF Accelerant Detection K9 and was assigned to the Fire Marshall's Office under Deputy Fire Marshall Whit Gibbs. He's also a part of the ATF Canine Division.

Cinco will work with Whit locally in Hampton Roads and will also respond as a state and federal resource with the ATF.

The department held a swearing in ceremony for Cinco on December 12 at 10 a.m.

Cinco's swearing in ceremony Cinco is the newest member of the Chesapeake Fire Department. Cinco with Deputy Fire Marshall Whit Gibbs at his swearing in ceremony. Cinco was sworn in to the Chesapeake Fire Department on December 12. Cinco was sworn in to the Chesapeake Fire Department on December 12. Cinco was sworn in to the Chesapeake Fire Department on December 12.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Dare County Sheriff’s Office K9 Sorbi to get donation of body armor

RELATED: MAKING A MARK: Poquoson police officer also heads dog rescue and sanctuary

RELATED: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office K9 receives donated body armor

RELATED: Retired Newport News police K-9 dies

RELATED: FEMA certified Doberman sent to Florida to rescue people from Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Local K9 training organization adopts Virginia Beach shelter dog at risk of being euthanized

RELATED: Body armor donated to York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office K9

RELATED: Hampton police K9 Icon passes away