x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Norfolk

Norfolk police investigate shooting in Barraud Park

Officers were at Maltby Avenue and Thistle Street after a shooting there.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were in the Barraud Park section of the city Thursday afternoon after a shooting there.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident around 5:30 p.m.

Police said a man has been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was the second one in Norfolk within a matter of hours.

The earlier one took place in the parking lot of the Citgo on Ingleside Road at East Virginia Beach Boulevard. Police said 17-year-old boy was hurt in that shooting and that he had critical injuries.

Related Articles