Norfolk police investigate shooting in Barraud Park

Officers were at Maltby Avenue and Thistle Street after a shooting there.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were in the Barraud Park section of the city Thursday afternoon after a shooting there.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident around 5:30 p.m.

Police said a man has been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was the second one in Norfolk within a matter of hours.