Norfolk police investigate shooting in Barraud Park

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were in the Barraud Park section of the city Thursday afternoon after a shooting there.
Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident around 5:30 p.m.
Police said a man has been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The shooting was the second one in Norfolk within a matter of hours.
The earlier one took place in the parking lot of the Citgo on Ingleside Road at East Virginia Beach Boulevard. Police said 17-year-old boy was hurt in that shooting and that he had critical injuries.