Man shot, seriously injured on Ingleside Road in Norfolk

The Norfolk Police Department said someone shot a man in the parking lot of a gas station at the corner of Ingleside Road and East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it's investigating a shooting that took place in a parking lot and left a man with life-threatening injuries.

A tweet from the department said the incident happened at 985 Ingleside Road around 1:55 p.m.

Police found the man shot in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station which is located at the corner of Ingleside Road and East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Medics took the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

To help police with the case, call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.