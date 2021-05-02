Norfolk police looking for missing woman with mental health issues

Detectives said Louise Linde, 69, last was seen on Feb. 2 on Bolling Avenue in Larchmont. Police said she may need medical attention.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said detectives were trying to find a woman who hadn't been seen since Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The last place anyone saw 69-year-old Louise T. Linde was in the 1300 block of Bolling Ave. in the Larchmont section of the city.

Police said Linde has mental health issues and may need medical attention.

Linde is about 5’4” tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.