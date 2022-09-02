North Military Highway shooting in Norfolk leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Investigators said the medics took the person who was hit to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said they are investigating after a shooting sent a man to the hospital on Wednesday.

A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 7500 block of North Military Hwy. around 11:30 a.m.

The gunshot victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

By early afternoon, police said that based on preliminary information, the shooting was domestic-related.