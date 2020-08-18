Norfolk Public School teachers say they are ready to potentially teach virtually from their classrooms

At Norview High School, administrators say they're preparing for all teaching scenarios and that includes teachers using classroom resources for virtual instruction.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Public School board hasn’t decided exactly what teachers will do yet, while students return to virtual learning for at least the first nine weeks of the fall semester.

However, school administrators say they’re preparing for teaching virtually from inside empty classrooms.

Inside Norview High School, principal Doctor Walter Brower said they are working on plans for all possible learning scenarios: virtual, hybrid, and eventually in-person learning.

Even though students will learn online for the first quarter, they have steps in place to protect any teachers who come into the building.

"We have measures in place right now,” said Dr. Brower.

Those include a check-in process at the front desk, in case COVID-19 tracing becomes necessary. Plus, there are sanitizing stations and a mask-wearing policy.

"While we are really concerned for our safety and security for our students, we have to be 100 percent concerned about safety and security for our teachers,” said Brower.

Brower said he's heard from many teachers saying they want to teach virtually from their classrooms. The principal said each one has their own room and the school has space to keep at least six feet of distance between one another.

At Norview High, the Junior ROTC program is an elective class. Commander Stuart Littlejohn said unlike other math or English classes, some of the skills can't be taught virtually.

"Teach them the little details,” said Commander Littlejohn. "We don't read about leadership. You practice leadership."

He added, "Soft skills that ultimately are the difference between an effective and successful leader versus a marginal leader.”

In the meantime, Littlejohn and 1st Sergeant Christopher Bertrand made videos to help students learn some JROTC basics.

"Every cadet should know how to do a hand salute,” said Bertrand.

So, they have everything they need set up from the classrooms to virtually instruct students taking their class.