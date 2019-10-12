NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University's Board of Visitors renamed a cafe, and the school said it might have been the quickest resolution ever passed.

In a unanimous vote, Cafe 1201 in Webb University Center will be named "Ruby's Cafe" in honor of Ruby Milteer, a beloved employee on campus.

ODU said Miss Ruby was hired in the summer of 1968 as a cashier for Webb Center's dining facility. The university said she worked her way up. She is now a supervisor at the Broderick Dining Commons, the University's biggest and newest dining hall.

Over her half-century at ODU, Miss Ruby has gotten to know every president since the school became independent from the College of William & Mary. She has seen the campus more than double in size, the student population grow much more diverse, and ODU begin a football program, something she long had thought was missing.

Miss Ruby was honored on her 50th anniversary at ODU in August 2018. President Broderick and Harris paid homage to her, as did the Monarch Marching Band, and her supervisors at Monarch Dining. During her celebration, she received a rocking chair and other memorabilia.

Miss Ruby said the honor of having her name on a cafe is more important to her because a dining facility will carry her name long after she retires.

Café 1201 is being renovated at the Webb Center, and it's expected to reopen in January, along with an expanded Chick-fil-A and new Steak 'n Shake and Qdoba restaurants.