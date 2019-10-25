NORFOLK, Va. — To honor the 12 victims of the May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Old Dominion University broke ground for a memorial on Friday.

Five of the 12 victims of the municipal center shooting graduated from or attended Old Dominion University.

The five victims with ODU ties were:

Tara Welch Gallagher, BS in Civil Engineering 2002, Master of Engineering 2003. Alexander Gusev, BS in Civil Engineering, 2016.

Richard H. Nettleton, BS in Business Administration, 1994.

Christopher Kelly Rapp, BS in Civil Engineering, 1994.

Ryan Keith Cox, former student.

The ceremony for the Virginia Beach Monarch Memorial groundbreaking was at Bugg Plaza, between the Batten Arts and Letters Building and Perry Libraries.

Speakers for the event included ODU President John R. Broderick; Jennifer Kennan, president of the ODU Alumni Association; Lisa Smith, rector of the Board of Visitors; Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer; and Michael Brady, assistant vice president of facilities management and construction at ODU.

13News Now's partners at Southside Daily said the ODU’s Alumni Association is sponsoring the memorial.

The memorial is expected to be completed and unveiled in the spring.

