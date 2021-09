Norfolk Police say the call came in around 6:55 p.m. for a shooting that happened in the 1400 block of Norcova Avenue, near the River Oaks section of the city.

NORFOLK, Virginia — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person near the River Oaks area of Norfolk Sunday night.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a person of interest is in custody, according to police.

