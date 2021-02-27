One man dead, two others hospitalized following triple shooting on Timothy Ave in Norfolk

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene after a triple shooting took place in the 500 block of Timothy Ave.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near the Wards Corner area Saturday afternoon.

The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call on Saturday, Feb. 27, around 12:35 p.m. about a triple shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Timothy Avenue.

Officers said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and two other victims were taken to the hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation and there are no further details available at this time.