Pamunkey Indian Tribal Gaming Authority hires new senior leader for Norfolk Resort & Casino

Rodney Ferguson will serve as Executive Vice President of Gaming and Resort Operations. He brings over 30 years of commercial, Native gaming and resort experience.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Casino and Resort is welcoming a new senior leader to its team.

Rodney Ferguson will serve as the casino's Executive Vice President of Gaming and Resort Operations, according to a news release.

He's coming from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he served as Chief Executive Officer/General Manager at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Ferguson has more than 30 years of commercial and Native gaming and resort experience.

He began his career working in the Atlantic City industry in the early '80s. He is no stranger to Virginia. Ferguson earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Virginia State University.

“I am honored the Tribe has put their trust in me to bring their vision of a premier destination resort and casino to an area I know well,” Ferguson said in a news release. “It feels great to return home to Virginia and Hampton Roads.”

Tim Langston, Chairman of the Pamunkey Indian Tribal Gaming Authority, said the Tribe and the Gaming Authority were excited to welcome Rodney to their team.