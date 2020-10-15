Pamunkey Tribe announces architecture hires for Norfolk casino

Leaders chose the international entertainment venue architecture group HKS, and the Richmond-based architecture group Baskervill, to lead the project.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday morning, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe announced the architecture team hired to build the upcoming Norfolk Casino.

Leaders chose the international entertainment venue architecture group HKS, and the Richmond-based architecture group Baskervill, to lead the project.

HKS is known for its work on the AT&T Stadium in Dallas and the MGM National Harbor Casino.

Baskervill has worked in Virginia since 1897, and has experience building in Norfolk - structures including the Gas Light Hotel & Gallery. They also were responsible for the interior design of the Hilton Norfolk The Main.

Pamunkey Chief Robert Gray said this was the right team to make an amazing resort.

"These two companies bring the creativity, industry expertise, experience and drive to ensure that this facility will exceed the highest expectations set by the Tribe and the City of Norfolk for this project," Gray wrote.

Bob Clark, the President of Baskervill, issued a statement with the tribe.