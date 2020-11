Police say a man was pronounced dead a the scene of a crash on Tidewater Drive Monday evening.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say a man is dead following a crash in Norfolk on Monday night.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Tidewater Drive. According to Norfolk Police, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no immediate word on what may have caused the crash or if there are any other additional injuries.