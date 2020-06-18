Rabid kitten found in Norfolk

The kitten was found in the Oakdale Farms/Monticello Village section of the city on June 14.

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is alerting residents that a kitten has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The stray, black and white kitten was picked up near the 8000 block of East Glen Road in the Oakdale Farms/Monticello Village section of the city on June 14 and was exhibiting neurological symptoms.

A positive rabies test was confirmed on June 17.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a stray cat in this area, please contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

The rabies virus is deadly and residents are reminded to keep their pets up-to-date on their vaccinations. Rabies is highly preventable if a vaccine is given early and as recommended.

All animal bites and scratches should be reported to your local health department. Exposure incidents occurring in Norfolk should be reported to the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Important rabies prevention tips are:

Be sure your pets are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep your pets confined to your home and yard.

Report all exposures to animals, typically bites or scratches, to your doctor and local health department.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance, don't feed wild animals like raccoons, skunks or foxes or encourage them to visit your property with food.

Do not feed any family pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or handle any wild or feral animals that look sick or injured.