In Hampton, person bit by cat that tested positive for rabies

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Health Department said Thursday that a stray cat who tested positive for rabies had bitten at least one person.

Officials said the short hair dilute calico was found near Glascow Way in the Scotland Square area. It was euthanized, and sent to Richmond for testing.

The health department did not include any information about the current condition of the person who was bit.

If you're bitten by an animal, wash the bite well and then call your doctor or the Health Department for instructions on how to seek appropriate care. It's especially important to avoid contact with wild animals, whenever possible.

When left untreated, rabies is one of the most deadly diseases humans can contract.