'Reimagine Nauticus' to redesign Norfolk maritime-themed center

NORFOLK, Va. — Since launching the 'Reimagine Nauticus Campaign' in January 2020, staff have worked to raise funds to redesign its exhibit space.

Now, Nauticus announced a $21.5 million capital campaign to support that redesign project.

So far, they've worked to raise nearly 80% of their goal. As they continue to raise the rest, construction is already underway inside.

“It had been many, many years since we had re-invested in the core exhibit product of Nauticus,” Stephen Kirkland said, the president of Nauticus.

Kirkland said crews are starting on the third floor, constructing two interactive exhibits called Aquaticus and Norfolk in Time. The new design centers around STEM education.

Organization leaders hope it will create paths and opportunities for the maritime industry.

“There are real jobs on this waterfront, and it is our job to connect kids in this community with those maritime careers,” Kirkland said.

Those new galleries will open in the summer of 2023. Crews started construction on them in November.

“This is the first significant investment in Nauticus’ exhibits and educational programming since the facility opened its doors in 1994,” Kirkland said.

You’ll also see new designs as you walk through the door.

A newly designed “Wonder Hall” will greet students and visitors as they enter the facility. The comprehensive project will parallel newly created “STEM to STERN” programming and chart a course for the next generation of families, learners, and professionals.

“It’s the largest thing that we had ever done," Kirkland said. "It’s about a 30,000-square-foot redesign. We’re giving kids a proper environment to learn in.”

Kirkland hopes this new project will teach children new science principles all while having fun.

Nationally recognized exhibit design firm, Roto, is working alongside Nauticus leadership to develop five large-scale, interactive exhibit gallery spaces that span the entire third floor of the maritime discovery center.