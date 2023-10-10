SailFest Regatta and Pier Party returns to Nauticus

Food, drinks, fun, and sailing are all on tap later this month along the waterfront at Nauticus in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Get ready to stretch your sea legs, because the SailFest Regatta and Pier Party is coming back to Norfolk's Nauticus!

This year's event will be on Saturday, October 21. It was originally planned for last month but had to be rescheduled due to weather.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, teams will compete in the Cofer Cup regatta along the Elizabeth River aboard Sail Nauticus’ fleet of Harbor 20 sailboats.

After the regatta, an official SailFest Pier Party will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nauticus cruise pier. Event organizers say there will be a waterfront driving range, seasonal beers from Elation Brewing Co., frozen and assorted wines from Waters Edge Winery, coffee from Neptune's Fury Coffee Co., live music on the pier from The Joe Gosman Band, and also a silent auction.