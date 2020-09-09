St. Paul's redevelopment team wants public input on new housing designs

Officials plan to replace the low-income housing units with more modern mixed-income apartments. There is an online survey asking for feedback on the new designs.

NORFOLK, Va. — City leaders in Norfolk want you to weigh in on new design renderings for the redevelopment of St. Paul’s quadrant.

The apartments will go between St. Paul’s Blvd. and what will be the newly-realigned Church Street.

Norfolk’s Director of the St. Paul’s Transformation Project Susan Perry and Development Vice President at Brinshore Development John Majors say asking for public input is nothing new.

“We have heard from residents and this is an opportunity in a COVID world, the way that we can check-in," Majors said. “This is ongoing, so we’ve had community meetings for…years.”

The new survey asking for input comes after several public meetings between developers, city officials, and Norfolk residents about the ongoing project.

“This is really a way of checking back in with them to see if we got it right,” Perry said. “We’ve always committed to this process being a resident-driven process."

The new design renderings show a different neighborhood than what you’re used to seeing now.

“Gym and fitness center in each one of the buildings, there will be a business center, community rooms, conference room space, washer and dryer in every unit,” Majors said.

Also on the table? Updated kitchens, rooftop seating, and an outdoor plaza.

“We think that’s going to be one of those areas that not only the residents but also people from the broader community will really, really enjoy having an opportunity to spend time with,” Majors said of the plaza space.

But what’s next for the modern, updated neighborhood is up to you. Developers want public input on what amenities to include in the new units that will one day replace the current government-subsidized housing.

Some public housing residents have accused city leaders of trying to gentrify the neighborhood and push poor residents out of the city. But Perry and Majors say although the units are much more modern, they stress they will be mixed-income.

“What we’re shooting for here is creating a space that will be comfortable and feel very proud to call home, irrespective of their incomes," Majors said.

Perry added: “It’s really our responsibility to earn the desire of current residents to come back… And say I really want to live there. I really want to come back and live in that new building.”

The survey will close on September 16, 2020.

According to a press release issued by city officials, in addition to taking the survey online, the feedback survey is also available in-person at: