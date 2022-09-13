Swimming advisory in place at Sarah Constant Beach Park in Norfolk

A water test conducted by the Norfolk Department of Public Health found that bacteria levels exceeded the state's water quality standards.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk health officials issued a swimming advisory for Sarah Constant Beach Park in Ocean View due to high bacteria levels, the city said Tuesday afternoon.

A water test conducted by the Norfolk Department of Public Health Monday found that enterococci bacteria levels exceeded the state government's water quality standards.

Signs were posted at the beach to let people know of the advisory.

Health officials will keep testing the beach's water until it meets state standards. Once that happens, the signs will be removed.

During the swimming season, from late May through mid-September, health officials test the water at the Ocean View beaches on a weekly basis.

Enterococci bacteria are used to indicate the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters. While they don't cause people to be sick, their presence is correlated to the presence of the other organisms that cause illness.

People swimming or playing in waters with high bacteria levels have a higher risk of getting sick.