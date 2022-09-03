Man dies while swimming in the ocean in Duck on the Outer Banks

The victim is a 57-year-old man from Virginia, but authorities didn't release his name or hometown.

DUCK, N.C. — A man died late Friday afternoon while swimming in the surf off Duck, N.C.

According to a spokesperson for the Town of Duck, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive at around 5:40 Friday evening after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.

When rescue units arrived on the scene, Good Samaritans had already pulled the man from the water. The rescue personnel immediately began trying to resuscitate the victim, but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesperson said the victim was a 57-year-old man from Virginia, but didn't release his name or hometown.