This Norfolk music venue would have turned 40 this year if it still stood

In 2003, it was left barely standing after Hurricane Isabel, and then years later, it was bulldozed completely.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old YouTube videos show bands like 'Oingo Boingo', 'NOFX' and 'The Violent Femmes' all playing at the original Boathouse in Norfolk.

Lost videos even went on to show bigger artists like 'The Red Hot Chili Peppers' and Jay-Z gracing the stage at one point.

Many of those bands and artists have gone on to reach fame and fortune while the Boathouse was left behind, withering away.

Just as it catapulted up-and-coming acts over the years, the property once again stands to create something bigger for the city of Norfolk, even if the Boathouse itself is no longer here.

There are big plans for the prime waterfront property next to Harbor Park.

Crews should break ground on the sleek, new Headwaters Casino by next year.

But those plans inevitably do not include a revival for the once booming concert venue.

But this June, one of the area’s biggest events will honor the beloved venue that first opened in 1983.

Event organizers say Harborfest will pay tribute to The Boathouse on what would have been the 40th anniversary of its opening.

Performances listed as "to be announced" on the Boathouse Stage are reserved for bands that performed at the original Boathouse venue.

The music lineup is as follows:

MAIN STAGE

Friday, June 9

3:15 p.m. – Erin & The Wildfire

6:00 p.m. – Kendall Street Company

8:00 p.m. – The Allman Betts Band



Saturday, June 10

3:15 p.m. – To be announced.

6:00 p.m. – To be announced.

8:15 p.m. – Morris Day & The Time



Sunday, June 11

2:00 p.m. – Cody Christian Band

4:30 p.m. – Parmalee

________________________________________________________________

BOATHOUSE STAGE

Friday, June 9

2:45 p.m. – To be announced.

4:45 p.m. – Nate Sacks & The Lifehacks

7:00 p.m. – The Gold Sauce

10:00 p.m. – Littkeys



Saturday, June 10

12:30 p.m. – Dustin Furlow

2:45 p.m. – Allen Hudson & the Halfmoons

4:45 p.m. – To be announced.

7:00 p.m. – The Chong Band

10:00 p.m. – To be announced.



Sunday, June 11