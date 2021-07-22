Investigation into two women's deaths leads to rape arrest

43-year-old Michael Nse Eyo Ebong is charged with rape, object sexual penetration, and abduction.

NORFOLK, Va. — An investigation into the deaths of two women in Norfolk, months apart, has led to the arrest of a man on sexual assault charges, Norfolk police said.

43-year-old Michael Nse Eyo Ebong is charged with rape, object sexual penetration, and abduction.

Norfolk police say that back on November 15, 2020, they were called to the 1200 block of Hillside Avenue in Ocean View for a report of an unresponsive woman.

First responders pronounced the 36-year-old woman dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner's office later determined the woman died from an accidental drug overdose.

Then on July 11, 2021, police and paramedics were again called out to the 1200 block of Hillside Avenue for a report of an unresponsive woman. Paramedics pronounced the 30-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Detectives believe drugs also played a role in the second woman's death, but are awaiting the official manner and cause of death from the Chief Medical Examiner.

Ebong is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

Investigators are asking for the public's help for any additional information into this case. They say Ebong frequented two Virginia Beach restaurants, Seaside Raw Bar on Atlantic Avenue and Central at Shore on Red Tide Road.