NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Marshal's are asking for the public's help tracking down a man wanted for a shooting in Norfolk.

Schuyler Omar Hardy is wanted for a shooting that occurred on November 6, 2019, in Norfolk, Virginia. After the shooting, Hardy was able to get away before police arrived. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital.

Officials said Hardy has numerous warrants out of Norfolk including Felonious Assault, Use or Display Firearm in Commission of Felony, Possess, Transport Firearms by Convicted Felons, and several drug charges.

Anyone with information can call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

US Marshals

