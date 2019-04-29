NORFOLK, Va. — The Vice President of the United States Mike Pence is expected to visit Norfolk Naval Station on Tuesday.

The Vice President will tour USS Harry S. Truman and deliver formal remarks to ship officers and crew members.

After the remarks, Pence will participate in a roundtable discussion with local business leaders to discuss the United States –Mexico–Canada Agreement.

The Vice President's visit comes less than a week after his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence visited Naval Station Norfolk. During her visit, Karne Pence n made remarks to military spouses and recognized the sacrifices made by them. She said they are the backbone of the U.S. military and contribute directly to our military readiness.