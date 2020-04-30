Virginia Health Department restaurant inspections go virtual during pandemic

Virginia’s health commissioner found a way around in-person inspection: he is allowing inspectors to conduct virtual visits with food business owners.

NORFOLK, Va. — Health inspections are essential to running safe food establishments, and especially for new restaurants that are trying to open.

The Virginia Department of Health had to modify how they do business when COVID-19 hit. They now do inspections differently.

Hummingbird Macarons and Desserts had been transitioning to a new location in Norfolk’s Neon District. Owner Kisha Moore still needed a pre-opening inspection before she could sell her petite treats. But social distancing and stay-at-home orders chanced the way health inspectors operate.

“Everything actually became virtual at that point,” Moore said.

Virginia’s health commissioner found a way around in-person inspection. He is allowing inspectors to conduct virtual visits with food business owners.

“I basically walked them through every room, all of the things they would normally check,” Moore said. “I had a thermometer for the water, checked the light, the pluming. They could see everything. I almost felt like they had a hyperlens or something along those lines.”

The virtual option gives new spots a temporary permit through June 10. They are required to get an in-person inspection after that date.

“We have the floor plans with us during the chat, matching up everything to make sure everything is as approved,” said Norfolk Environmental Health Department Manager Norm Grefe.

Grefe said the health commissioner waived the need for current restaurants to get routine inspections from March 30 to June 10. However, he said it is up to local health departments if they conduct virtual inspections in the meantime.

Norfolk Environmental Health Department Supervisor Marcia Snyder said it would be the same process as in-person, just a lot more questions to make sure they run a tight ship.

“If we saw a large container and maybe it had condensation on it, we would say, 'What is the temperature on that?'” Snyder said. “'What is the date on it? When was it prepared? How did you cool it?'”

Moore wasn’t sure how the virtual inspection would work.

“This is my livelihood,” Moore said. “I don’t have another plan and for me as a business owner. The huge responsibility of making sure my team stayed employed.

But Moore said she appreciates the thorough job that opened her doors.

“The detail and attention to detail was exceptional,” Moore said. “So, I just have to give kudos to the health department.”