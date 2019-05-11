NORFOLK, Va. — Imagine receiving $1,000 every day for the rest of your life.

Someone who played the Virginia Lottery’s Cash4Life game in Norfolk has done just that.

Now, the Virginia Lottery is waiting for that winner to come forward. The winning ticket was bought at Park Avenue Market, located at 1024 Park Avenue in Norfolk. It matched all six numbers in the November 4 Cash4Life drawing: 4-13-48-49-53, and the Cash Ball number is 3.

Whoever has that ticket will have the choice of taking $1,000 per day, $365,000 per year, for the rest of his or her life or a one-time cash option of $7 million.

Now that Cash4Life drawings are held every evening at 9 p.m., players have seven chances a week to win. The game has also expanded from two drawings per week to nightly drawings on July 1, 2019.

Tickets are available at any Virginia Lottery retailer or through Online Play by the Virginia Lottery. Online subscriptions are available to anyone who is 18 or older and located within Virginia at the time of purchase.

Cash4Life is played in Virginia, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Maryland, Georgia, and Indiana. A play costs $2. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 21.8 million.

The winning ticket was bought in Norfolk, which received more than $29.1 million in Lottery funds for K-12 public education last fiscal year. For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts click here.