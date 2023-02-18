Volunteers search for missing former Norfolk State student

The group Hear Their Voices led search efforts for 18-year-old Keith Anderson who hasn't been seen in two weeks.

NORFOLK, Va. — This morning, volunteers launched a search for a former Norfolk State Student who’s been missing for two weeks.

Family members of Keith Anderson say the 18-year-old was last seen on February 4th in downtown Norfolk.

His mother Mesha Anderson said his disappearance is taking a toll on the family.

“I have other children out here, he has siblings, we’re not doing good at all," she said. “I can’t put in words what these ladies are doing for me and what everybody in the community is doing for me, these are friends, family, old co-workers, new co-workers.”

According to Virginia State Police, people last saw the former Norfolk State University student at a 7-Eleven on Monticello Avenue in Norfolk…. On Saturday morning, volunteers met at MacArthur Mall - just down the street from the convenience store - to launch a search for Anderson, an effort his mother says is greatly appreciated.

The nonprofit search group Hear Their Voices led the search party. The group’s founders Amber Davis and Kay Coleman say it’s about helping the community and supporting families of missing people.

“For people like Mesha, sometimes the support isn’t always there," Davis said.

Police departments are inundated and they’re short-staffed so we try to just stand in the gap.”

“A village can be the people who surround you and support you so we have to find a way to bring village back to communities," Coleman said.

Volunteers spread out across downtown Norfolk and parts of Portsmouth, handing out fliers and raising awareness. Anderson’s family said it isn't like him to disappear, and detectives say they're worried for his safety.

“If you see Keith please contact Keith or myself, the number is on the flier," Anderson said.

If you've seen Keith or know where he may be, call Norfolk police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You never have to give your name.

You can also contact Hear Their Voices at 757-907-1143.

Investigators think Keith Anderson is on foot and not driving a vehicle. Anderson is described as standing at 6'1" and weighing roughly 300 pounds.

Police said he has a nose ring piercing, pierced ears, and a tattoo of Roman numerals on his left arm.