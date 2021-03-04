Volunteers team up for second 'Feed The City' food giveaway in Norfolk

Volunteers gave out hundreds of free meals for the Easter holiday, along with toiletry bags and gifts for kids.

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of non-profits teamed up for another "Feed The City" food drive in Norfolk.

Volunteers gave out hundreds of free meals for the Easter holiday, along with toiletry bags and gifts for kids.

It happened in the parking lot of the old Save-A-Lot grocery store in Norfolk’s St. Paul’s quadrant.

That area became a food desert after the Save-A-Lot closed its doors last June. It was the area's only fresh food option.

“We thought it was important to come together, especially in an area where there is a food desert and be able to supply a need," said Tanecia Newman of Newman Fitness Foundation.

You can walk up or drive-through, and grab one of 250 hot meals, a bag full of toiletries and goody bags for kids.

Volunteers also offered information and resources for those who need a little more help.

“We just want to bring a sense of community to the area and make sure that everyone gets a good hot meal," said Rickkita Riddick of Sisters Healing Sisters.

“We do have resources for food, shelter, transportation and different things like that.”

Volunteers said they know it’s been a hard year, so they wanted to let the community know there is help available for those who need it, and people willing to give back.

“It takes a village to come together and that’s what we believe in and that’s what we stand for as an organization," said Nicola Smith of Our Children, Our Village.

RonJeanna Harris of IFeed added, the group's focus is on “providing solutions in the community and restoring hope.”

This is the second time the non-profits have teamed up for a Feed The City event. The last one was on Christmas Eve. They provided 300 meals to people in the community.

Among the non-profits helping out, this time: Sisters Healing Sisters, Believe Pray Overcome, Jeanna’s IFeed, Our Children Our Village, Nasia Foundation Traumatic Brain Injury Teen Survivors, and NewMan Fitness Foundation.