String of fires raising red flags for West Ghent neighbors

This month alone, neighbors witnessed a car and house fire along Redgate Avenue and Claremont Avenue. Fire officials said investigations are ongoing.

NORFOLK, Va. — A series of fires are raising red flags among West Ghent residents. Many of them tell 13News Now they wonder if the flames were intentionally set!

This month alone neighbors witnessed two fires along Redgate Avenue and Claremont Avenue.

“We were sitting in our living room, and we heard these loud bangs,” said resident Shantell Wilson.

On the night of June 11, Wilson was startled to see her neighbor’s cars and garage engulfed in flames.

“The neighbors just kind of gathered around and watched what happened because it was very surreal,” Wilson said. “I had never seen anything like that before. I never thought I would see it in Ghent of all places.”

Neighbors said the McGee family owned the home, but everyone made it out safely. A GoFund Me for the family has raised thousands.

Just a week earlier on June 2, neighbors said another car on Redgate Avenue ignited. The flames were caught by a rental property camera across the street. Owner Jamie Jones said his property was hit by three more fires last year.

He said in February 2020, a tenant’s car caught fire. Two months later in April, it was his building.

“April 14 there was the first building fire,” Jones said. “Trash cans were pushed up against the gas meters and lit on fire, causing the gas meters to explode with four people in the building.”

While his property was shut down, it caught fire again in May. He said his neighbor’s camera caught someone in action.

“Wearing a complete hoodie, face mask, rubber gloves, and what looks like a clear two-liter bottle of some type of accelerant in his arms,” Jones said. “The camera picked that up clearly, but you can’t tell who that person was.”

Jones is rebuilding and beefing up security in the process.

“It will have a complete array of security features that are unprecedented for this type of property around here,” Jones said.

Fear is spreading across West Ghent! Neighbors tell me they believe multiple fires in the community over the last year were intentionally set to cars and homes. They say 2 of the fires erupted this month. Learn what investigators have to say at 6. #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/Gpf4mLC5NP — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) June 22, 2021

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey said multiple agencies are investigating the recent fires in West Ghent. She couldn’t give specific details, but said they are pursuing answers for everyone:

“I have been in communication with the Fire Chief, the Fire Marshal Office, and NPD regarding the incidents occurring in West Ghent recently. Because the investigations are ongoing, there is very little I can say, except that the FMO is working diligently to find some answers, for everyone," Ramsey said.

Neighbors believe someone is to blame for the chaos.

“Somebody is definitely targeting the neighborhood and I just don’t understand why or what they are getting out of it,” Wilson said.

They want answers now.

“The characteristics of each of the situations is all so similar as to not be a coincidence,” Jones said.