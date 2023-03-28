Police warn of scam phone calls in Portsmouth

Portsmouth PD is warning of a person claiming to be a police sergeant, calling residents and saying they have a bench warrant and must pay a bond or will be arrested

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are warning residents to be aware of someone impersonating an officer and making phone calls about bond payments.

According to the police department, the scammer is calling residents, claiming to be a police sergeant, and telling them they have a bench warrant for failure to appear in court for a civil case.

The scammer then claims the person must pay a $740 Surety Bond to avoid being arrested.

Police said the scammer has called from the numbers (757) 280-9714 as well as (740) 353-4101.

Portsmouth PD said if you get a call from anyone claiming to be an employee for the Portsmouth Police Department and saying you have to pay them money or else you'll be arrested, do not give them any personal or financial information and immediately hang up the phone.