Child dies following Portsmouth apartment fire

The building caught fire Saturday afternoon on High Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A child died following an apartment fire Saturday afternoon.

Portsmouth Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 2:20 p.m. in the 2700 Block of High Street.

Crews arrived and found the first floor of the apartment consumed by fire, and it was spreading quickly to the second floor.

Firefighters were told a child was trapped on the second floor and attempted to search and rescue the child. Portsmouth Fire said crews were briefly forced to retreat, but they were eventually able to get the fire under control and locate the child on the second floor.

However, the child did not survive due to heavy smoke and heat, according to the department.

Firefighters from Portsmouth and Navy Region Mid Atlantic responded to the scene and controlled the fire in 25 minutes.

Authorities say it is unclear if smoke alarms alerted people in the apartment.

Two adults and two children were inside the apartment when the fire started.