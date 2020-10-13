Suspect in custody following stabbing in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A person was seriously injured after being stabbed late Monday night, Portsmouth Police said.
Police were alerted to the stabbing around 11:11 p.m. in the 900 block of Fayette Street. Officers arrived to find a man stabbed in the upper body.
Officers say they provided life-saving aid before transporting the victim to the local hospital.
Police say a suspect is in custody at this time, but have not released any names or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave a tip online at p3tips.com.