Suspect in custody following stabbing in Portsmouth

Police were alerted to the stabbing around 11:11 p.m. in the 900 block of Fayette Street. Officers arrived to find a man stabbed in the upper body.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A person was seriously injured after being stabbed late Monday night, Portsmouth Police said.

Police were alerted to the stabbing around 11:11 p.m. in the 900 block of Fayette Street. Officers arrived to find a man stabbed in the upper body.

Officers say they provided life-saving aid before transporting the victim to the local hospital.

Police say a suspect is in custody at this time, but have not released any names or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.