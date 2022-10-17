Former Portsmouth city manager suing city for wrongful termination

Jones claims several reports of bribery, "pay to play" atmospheres, and misconduct of several city council members.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth's former city manager, Angel Jones, is suing the City of Portsmouth in a $5.35 million lawsuit for wrongful termination.

In the 42-page document, Jones claimed to witness or hear of reports of bribery, "pay to play" atmospheres, and misconduct of several city council members including Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes, Councilman Mark Whitaker, Councilman Paul Battle, and Councilman Christopher Woodard.

"I think it's all really bad, and if you live in Portsmouth, hell if you live anywhere in Tidewater, you ought to take a look at this lawsuit," said Mike Joynes, the attorney for Jones.

Jones was fired in May in an explosive city council meeting with a final vote of 4-3. The vote led to tense moments between city council members.

"I'm sick of it," said Lisa Lucas-Burke, who strongly spoke out against the firing.

The former city manager's attorneys, Joynes and Steve Heretick, filed the lawsuit Monday afternoon at Portsmouth General District Court. Heretick said their client is seeking justice for wrongful termination, breach of contract, fraud in the inducement, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

However, Heretick said an alternative to compensatory and punitive damages could be reached if Portsmouth council members agree to certain terms.

In the lawsuit, it details a plan where "Jones demands the equivalent of 2 years of Jones' pre-termination salary and benefits, together with the immediate resignations of Vice Mayor DeAndre Barnes, Councilman Mark Whitaker, Councilman Paul Battle, and Councilman Christopher Woodard."

If accepted, all four city council members would be stipulated to never stand for election or accept appointment to any public office.

"If the four council members agree to resign from office and agree to never serve in office again, she's agreed to receive one-half of what the current city manager's current severance package," said Heretick.

In response, Vice Mayor Barnes said he was unable to comment because: "Today is Missy Elliott's day and we do not want to distract from her day."

Barnes is referring to a street dedication event happening in Portsmouth the same day the lawsuit was filed.