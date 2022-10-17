Missy Elliott celebrated in Portsmouth with newly named street, key to the city

The five-time Grammy award-winning artist returned home to the high school she originally graduated from in 1990.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A stretch of road drivers once knew only as McLean Street, is now permanently cemented as Missy Elliott Boulevard.

Monday, city leaders unveiled the covered sign, as nearby thousands of fans filled the seats of Manor High School to help celebrate the milestone alongside the hip-hop icon from Portsmouth.

The five-time Grammy award-winning artist returned home to the high school she originally graduated from in 1990 to the fanfare of local marching bands and roaring applause, as the City of Portsmouth presented her with an honorary key to the city.

“I would say music impacts everybody every day," Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover told 13News Now before the day's festivities. "So, that’s why it’s important for Missy to be back here to show her how proud we are as a city, and how we want to make sure we recognize her accomplishments.”

He added that in the days leading up to the unveiling, he's had personal conversations with Elliott's mom that helped him understand her roots.

“She talked about how she raised Missy and some of the challenges they’ve been through. It was really personal for me to understand how Missy arrived here. We had that conversation, it gave me a better connection to the Missy Elliott story."

Monday afternoon, thousands of spectators lined up around Manor High School to catch a glimpse of her and usher in the special day.