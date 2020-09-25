Police investigating shooting in Portsmouth

There's no word on the victim's condition at this time.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police say a person was shot in Portsmouth Thursday night.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in at about 8:17 p.m. at the corner of Lincoln Street and Gilmerton Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Investigators say it is an active crime scene, with no immediate word no the victim's condition. There's no word on any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People also can submit tips online.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, never have to testify in court, and are eligible for a reward up to $1,000 with information leading to an arrest.