Man accused of shootout with Suffolk police released from hospital, is arrested

Andrew Brock Jr. allegedly shot a man after breaking into his ex's apartment in Smithfield. Police also believe he's the person who shot a Suffolk police car.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Investigators say a man is out of the hospital following a shootout with Suffolk Police and is now under arrest for outstanding charges in Smithfield, and is expected to face even more charges in Suffolk.

30-year-old Andrew Brock Jr. was arrested for Burglary, Discharge Firearm in Occupied Building, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Brock was originally wanted by Smithfield Police for breaking into an ex-girlfriend's apartment and shooting a man there on the morning of September 15.

The following night, Suffolk officers say they found Brock armed on Route 10. A confrontation ended up escalating into a shootout. Brock was struck by gunfire and sustained serious injuries. He was airlifted to the hospital where he received treatment.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

While Brock was recovering in the hospital, detectives continued their investigation and learned Brock was also allegedly responsible for shooting a Suffolk Police officer's car on September 15.

In that incident, a patrol car was hit by gunfire three times shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Broad Street. The officer inside the patrol car was not hurt.

Brock is currently being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Police say charges are pending over the shootout with Suffolk Police as well as shooting the police vehicle.

The officers involved in Brock's shooting remain on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcomes of an internal affairs investigation and the criminal investigation.

If you have any information about any of these incidents, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People also can submit tips online.