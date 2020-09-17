Suspect shot following confrontation with police in Suffolk

No officers were injured in the shooting, but the suspect was shot. He was airlifted by Nightingale to the hospital with serious injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police say a wanted suspect was shot after exchanging gunfire with officers on Wednesday.

According to Suffolk Police, the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Godwin Boulevard/Route 10 around 7:30 p.m. Officers were looking for a wanted suspect out of Smithfield. Police say they encountered the armed suspect and shots were exchanged.

No officers were injured in the shooting, but the suspect was hit. He was airlifted by Nightingale to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not identified the suspect, but said he was wanted on charges of Burglary of a Residence, Discharging a Firearm in Occupied Dwelling, Malicious Shooting, and Displaying a Firearm in a Threatening Manner.

The Suffolk Police Department said an Internal Affairs Investigation and separate Criminal Investigation are currently underway.