Suffolk Police: victim dies at scene of Tynes Street shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police said a shooting victim was declared dead at the scene of a Sunday evening incident on Tynes Street.

A release from the department said investigators were first called to the area at 7:16 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

In the 100 block of Tynes Street, police found the adult male victim. A spokesperson said he was declared dead before he could be taken to a hospital.

There is no word on a possible motive for the case, and no suspect information available.