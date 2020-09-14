Suffolk Police: victim dies at scene of Tynes Street shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police said a shooting victim was declared dead at the scene of a Sunday evening incident on Tynes Street.
A release from the department said investigators were first called to the area at 7:16 p.m. to investigate a shooting.
In the 100 block of Tynes Street, police found the adult male victim. A spokesperson said he was declared dead before he could be taken to a hospital.
There is no word on a possible motive for the case, and no suspect information available.
Suffolk Police are continuing to investigate. Call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up to help police solve the case.