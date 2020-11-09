Norfolk man arrested, charged for 2019 West Balview Ave slaying

Tyron A. Whitaker, 18, was arrested for second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

NORFOLK, Va. — Friday afternoon, Norfolk Police said they had arrested an 18-year-old Norfolk man for a 2019 shooting that left a man dead.

Police said the crime happened on May 21st around 11:15 p.m. That night, officers responded to the 200 block of West Balview Avenue, where they found a 51-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

Responders said Brian Austin died at the scene.

Almost 16 months later, police said a grand jury had indicted Tyron A. Whitaker, 18, and arrested him for the crime. They did not share what tip lead to this development in the investigation.

Whitaker faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Police still have not shared details about a possible motive for the case.