Man shot after man breaks into ex-girlfriend's apartment in Smithfield

Police say Andrew Brock Jr. broke down his ex-girlfriend's apartment door and shot a man inside. He's currently on the run.

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Police are looking for a man who broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment in Smithfield and shot another man.

Police say this happened Tuesday morning at an apartment at 114 Cattail Lane.

Officers who responded learned that 30-year-old Andrew Brock Jr. was outside his ex-girlfriend's apartment and arguing with her through the door.

When she refused to let him inside, he kicked her apartment door down and stormed into the home.

He opened fire into the apartment and ended up shooting a man in the stomach. He took off right after.

Brock is wanted for breaking and entering, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting within a dwelling and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.