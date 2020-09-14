Man dies at hospital after shooting off Warwick Boulevard in Newport News

Police said they got a call about a shooting up toward Denbigh. There they found a 22-year-old man who had critical injuries.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said a man died following a shooting off of Warwick Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Someone called officers about the shooting in the 13300 block of Warwick Blvd., just above Colony Road, shortly after 4:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot and was suffering from critical injuries. Medics took him to the hospital where he died.

By the early evening, officers had no information about the person or people responsible for the shooting.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call them using Crime Line. The number is 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887). People also can submit tips online.