Two dead in triple shooting in Hampton

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third has non-life-threatening injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. — Two people are dead and another wounded following a triple shooting in Hampton on Thursday afternoon.

The Hampton Police Division says the shooting happened in the 200 block of Apple Avenue.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third has non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a motive behind the shooting or if there is a search for any suspects.

If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People also can submit tips online.