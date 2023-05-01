Interim Chief Stephen Jenkins promoted to Portsmouth Police Chief

Jenkins has led the city for six months since former Police Chief Renado Prince was ousted by the then-City Manager Tonya Chapman.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Interim Police Chief Stephen Jenkins has now been hired to permanently lead the city's police department.

Councilman DeAndre Barnes confirmed the hire to 13News Now on Thursday.

Jenkins has been with the Portsmouth Police Department for 20 years and has led the city for six months, after former Police Chief Renado Prince was ousted by the then-City Manager Tonya Chapman.

In an interview with 13News Now in July, Prince said his termination came after a text message in which he was critical of Chapman.

Just this week, Chapman was fired by the city council amid allegations that she failed to perform her duties as city manager.

July 05: Then-City Manager Tonya Chapman fires Chief Renado Prince after Prince told 13News Now exclusively that he accidentally included Chapman in a text thread with a message critical of the city manager.

July 14: Chapman appears in a press conference alongside Stephen Jenkins, naming him the interim police chief. At the time, Jenkins said crime reduction, public safety, hiring and retention of staff, and the use of technology will all be focused on in the police department.

January 3: Chapman is fired by the city council. Mimi Terry is named interim city manager.

January 5: Terry hires Jenkins as chief of police.

