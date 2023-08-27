Man killed in Portsmouth in shooting Sunday morning

It happened around 9:30 a.m. near County Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — In Portsmouth, one man is dead after a shooting on Sunday morning. According to detectives, officers got the call around 9:30 a.m.

Crime scene tape blocked off an alleyway near County Street and Yorktown Avenue.

Police said when officers got to the alleyway, they found the victim – a young man – with a fatal gunshot wound.

Officers spent hours processing the scene, searching for evidence and speaking with neighbors.

Yvette Pierce is the co-pastor of Divine Deliverance Christian Center just down the street from where the shooting happened. As her team prepared for Sunday service, they saw police officers investigating Portsmouth’s latest homicide.

“The city, the area, the country, needs prayer," Pierce said. “At this point, it’s not a surprise because of where we are. But to be so close to the building, yes. My son came up and said he saw the police officers and things here. So it is a surprise that it’s getting so close to us.”

Pierce said crime is an ongoing concern for everyone in the community but she continues to hold onto her faith.