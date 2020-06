A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the stomach in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is dead after an early morning shooting Thursday.

The call came in around 6:47 a.m. of a shooting victim in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue. That's off of London Boulevard.

Officer found a man shot in the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.