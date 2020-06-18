Man shot to death on Gilmerton Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is dead after being shot in the torso early Thursday morning in Portsmouth.
The shooting happened sometime around 1:54 a.m. in the 40 block of Gilmerton Avenue, according to police.
Officers found a man shot in the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
This has been a violent start to the year for Portsmouth.
This is the city's 15th homicide in 2020. Compare that to 2019 – when there were 18 homicides for the entire year.