Man shot to death on Gilmerton Avenue in Portsmouth

One man is dead after being shot in the torso, according to Portsmouth police. His body was found in the 40 block of Gilmerton Avenue.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is dead after being shot in the torso early Thursday morning in Portsmouth.

The shooting happened sometime around 1:54 a.m. in the 40 block of Gilmerton Avenue, according to police.

Officers found a man shot in the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

This has been a violent start to the year for Portsmouth.

This is the city's 15th homicide in 2020. Compare that to 2019 – when there were 18 homicides for the entire year.

