It happened at the intersection of George Washington Highway and Afton Parkway.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating the cause of a car crash that left a woman dead Monday morning.

According to a tweet, it happened at the intersection of George Washington Highway and West Afton Parkway. That's in the Cradock area.

Dispatch confirmed that police got the call to respond at 2:49 a.m.

When they arrived, they found two cars, and one woman who had died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.