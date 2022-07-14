New Portsmouth city manager, interim police chief, speak about their hiring and agenda moving forward

Community members had been asking questions about Tonya Chapman's plans to lead the city, and her decision to fire former Police Chief Renado Prince.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth's new city manager Tonya Chapman and Interim Police Chief Stephen Jenkins met with reporters publicly on Thursday for the first time since their appointments.

In an hour-long joint press conference, the pair laid out their vision to move the city forward. This comes after weeks of tension surrounding Chapman’s appointment.

Chapman said Thursday she wants the City of Portsmouth to give her the opportunity to show what she can do. She also wanted to set the record straight on her qualifications in what she’s calling "vicious attacks" on her character.

Chapman, who was once the city's police chief herself, said she is qualified for the role. She listed her educational and job experiences, including her accomplishments as police chief.

As city manager, Chapman said she is already working on new initiatives to reduce crime and get the community involved. She also added that city leaders did not give her a list of city employees to fire, as she said had been rumored.

City council leaders voted 4-3 to hire Chapman after firing former city manager Angel Jones with the same 4-3 vote. The move sparked a lot of tension among city council leaders and in the community.

Chapman said she will work with all city council members and asked the community to let her work speak for her.

"I understand there was tension around my appointment. But I’m hoping to get the opportunity to bring people together," she told reporters.