Power pole knocked down in Portsmouth crash on George Washington Hwy.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Emergency crews are investigating a vehicle crash that left some Portsmouth residents without power early Tuesday morning.

Portsmouth police tweeted Tuesday, Nov. 9 about a crash that happened near 4900 George Washington Highway. They said a power pole had been knocked down during the incident.

Officers said they received reports of power outages in the area.

According to police, the northbound and southbound lanes were shut down for an extended period of time -- until the roadway was cleared.