Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs serving meals to residents affected by Hurricane Delta

This is the second time Mercy Chefs has served in Lake Charles in recent months.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Editor's note: The video above is from September 2020.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, Portsmouth-based nonprofit Mercy Chefs is heading back to Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The organization is getting ready to serve hot meals to those in need after Delta battered the already damaged communities still reeling from Hurricane Laura just six weeks ago.

This is the second time Mercy Chefs has served in Lake Charles in recent months, following a two-week deployment after Hurricane Laura during which Mercy Chefs served 97,000 meals and distributed 30,000 grocery boxes.

Mercy Chefs will be serving chef-prepared meals from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily beginning Sunday, Oct. 11 at Life United Church in Lake Charles.

“It is devastating to be back in Lake Charles so soon, but it’s tremendously important for us to be here serving the community,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs, in a news release.